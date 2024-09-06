Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Two Runaway Teens from Northwest High School

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) needs your assistance locating two runaways, Britney Cabello-Dunez and Iris Portela, who were last seen at Northwest High School and are believed to be together.

Britney, 16 years old, 5′ 5″, 150 pounds with Brown hair and Brown eyes, was last seen wearing black and white pants, a black shirt, and black sandals.

Irish, also 16 years old, with unknown weight and height, has Black hair and Brown eyes, and her clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Matthew Hensley, 931.648.0656 ext. 5356.