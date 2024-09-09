APSU Men’s Golf in Third as Patton Samuels Builds Three-Shot Lead After Stellar Second Round

Pawleys Island, SC – Patton Samuels fired a five-under 67 and leads the Golfweek Fall Challenge with a score of 11-under 133 after two rounds, while the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in third place with a two-round score of 11-under 565 at True Blue Golf Club.

After shooting a five-under 283 in the second round, the Governors are nine shots behind first-place Arkansas State and two shots behind second-place Wright State. The APSU Govs have a 14-stroke lead on Richmond and Stetson, who are tied for fourth place.

Samuels posted his second-straight bogey-free round and carded five birdies en route to building a three-shot lead over Wright State’s Andrew Flynn. Samuels’ 36-hole score of 133 is tied for the third-best two-round score in Austin Peay State University history.

Reece Britt used four birdies to shoot a two-under 70 and pick up five spots on the leaderboard, finishing the second round tied for 10th. Seth Smith was the biggest mover for the Governors, carding six birdies – all on the front nine – to shoot a one-under 71 and pick up 15 spots on the field; he is now tied for 21st.

Freshman Grady Cox posted the final counting score for the Governors, shooting a four-over 75 to finish the round tied for 26th. Rounding out the APSU Govs’ lineup, Caleb Brummitt shot an 82 and is in 80th after 36 holes at the par-72, 6,971-yard track.

Michael Long, who is playing as an individual, shot a one-under 71 to pick up 19 spots on the leaderboard and end the day tied for 55th.

The Governors rank second in the field in par-four scoring (+2) and total birdies (38). Samuels leads the field in par-four scoring (-5), and Britt is tied for the lead in par-five scoring (-6). Samuels also is tied for fourth in the field with 11 birdies while Britt is tied for sixth with 10 birdies.

The final round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off 6:30 a.m. (CT), Tuesday with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Arkansas State and Wright Upstate for the third round and begins teeing off at 8:09am CT on hole No. 1. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.