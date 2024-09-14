July Chamber Business After Hours at Clarksville Regional Airport

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Regional Airport hosted July’s Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours, which is always a great event.

CRA’s Toni Chambers said, “This will be our fourth year of hosting the Chamber’s Business after Hours. Today, as always, we have catering by Nicoletta’s, the best food in town. We also have a business expo this year. There are about twenty vendors that signed up through the chamber to be here, as well as our aviation sponsors, such as North Central Institute, Wings of Eagles, and Mid TN Aviation.

“A lot of businesses utilize our services, from the big chains such as Wal-Mart and Lowes, all the way down to smaller organizations that just love our location and the convenience it gives them to get where they need to go without having to go in and out of Nashville.”

Chambers estimated 100 – 150 people took part in the networking event.

