83.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis Dominates in Doubles Play on Final...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates in Doubles Play on Final Day of APSU Fall Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Shines with Five Wins at APSU Fall Invitational. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Shines with Five Wins at APSU Fall Invitational. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis won five out of six doubles matches played, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay State University played Alabama A&M in two doubles matches. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov took a 6-2 win on court two over Gabriella Henderson and Talaki. Luca Bohlen and Elena Thiel defeated Blanks and Ntokozo Zungu, 6-2, on the second court. Asia Fontana and Alice Bolton defeated Hannah Nagpall and Sofia Sotelo Raya, 6-4, on court three. 

In the second doubles match, Pauline Bruns and Baranov defeated Gabriella Henderson and Alicia Owegi, 6-1, on the first court. On court two, Alice Bolton and Luca Bohlen took a 6-3 win over Talkaki and Blanks. On court three, Sotelo Raya and Zungu defeated Ayden Kujawa and Thiel 6-4.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads Conway, Arkansas for the UCA Fall Tournament, September 27th-28th. The Govs also have the potential to get into the International Tennis Association Women’s All-American Tournament, September 27th-29th, in Cary, North Carolina.

Results against Alabama A&M

Doubles – First Match

Doubles – Second Match

Previous article
Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on September 18th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online