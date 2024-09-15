In Last Meeting: New York Jets Defeat Tennessee Titans 27-24 in Overtime Thriller

Week 4: Tennessee Titans 24, New York Jets 27 (OT)

Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 | 1:00pm ET | MetLife Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 4 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to New York to face the New York Jets and lost in overtime by a score of 27-24.

Tennessee got on the board first and scored three consecutive field goals on the offense’s first three possessions. K Randy Bullock converted a 44-yard kick, a 46-yard try, and then after CB Kristian Fulton intercepted Jets QB Zach Wilson to give the Titans the ball at the Jets’ 32-yard line, Tennessee capitalized on the turnover and Bullock added a 36-yard field goal for a 9-0 Titans lead.

The Jets got on the board in the second quarter with an 11-play scoring drive that included two receptions for 43 yards by Jets WR Corey Davis. The drive culminated in a two-yard rushing score by Jets RB Michael Carter to make it a 9-7 contest.

In the third quarter, New York took the lead on a 78-yard scoring drive that included a 54-yard pass from Wilson to Jets WR Keelan Cole. Ultimately, Jets K Matt Ammendola converted a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-9, Jets.

However, the Titans responded on their ensuing possession and took the lead back. QB Ryan Tannehill orchestrated a 75-yard scoring drive that featured RB Derrick Henry rushing for 50 yards and one touchdown on four carries. Tennessee elected to go for two, and the attempt was successful as Tannehill connected with TE MyCole Pruitt in the end zone for a 17-10 Titans advantage. However, New York knotted the score on their following possession.

A defensive pass interference call gave the Jets a first down at the Tennessee 34-yard line, and Wilson went on to toss a three-yard touchdown to Jets WR Jamison Crowder to make it a 17-17 contest. Later in the fourth quarter, the Jets took the lead as Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Davis. New York went ahead 24-17 with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

The score was tied again in the fourth quarter as Tannehill engineered an 11-play scoring drive that saw first-down receptions by RB Jeremy McNichols, WR Josh Reynolds and TE Anthony Firkser, before Tannehill connected with WR Cameron Batson in the end zone for a two-yard score with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

The extra point attempt was successful, and the Titans and Jets headed to overtime tied at 24.

New York opened the overtime stanza with possession of the ball and successfully converted a 22-yard field goal to take the lead 27-24. Despite Tennessee driving into Jets territory on the team’s ensuing possession, Bullock’s 49-yard field goal try was unsuccessful and the Titans fell to the Jets in overtime.