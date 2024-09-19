82.9 F
Clarksville Police, First Responders to Test Readiness in Tennova Healthcare Drill

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and other first responder agencies will participate in a training exercise on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at Tennova Healthcare campus, 651 Dunlop Lane.

The exercise will start at 8:00am and is expected to be concluded by 12:00pm.

During this time, the public is advised to avoid the area unless they have specific business at Tennova. Services at Tennova Healthcare will not be disrupted since the training will be conducted in a section of the facility that remains closed on weekends.

This exercise is essential for ensuring the readiness and coordination of local emergency services.

