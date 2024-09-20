70.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 20, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Basketball to Open 2024-25 Season at Home...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball to Open 2024-25 Season at Home Against Bethel

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Announces Nonconference Slate, Featuring Matchups with Vanderbilt, FAU, and More. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the 2024-25 nonconference schedule, Thursday.

The nonconference slate features three first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, and High Point. The Governors are 62-73 all-time against the nonconference schedule. 

Year four of the Young Era begins at F&M Bank Arena, November 8th, as the APSU Govs take on Bethel. After the home opener, the team hits the road for three-straight on the road where they’ll play at Vanderbilt, November 15th, Indiana State, November 16th, and Miami (OH), November 24th. 

The Governors return home for a November 24th game against Mercer. They then take off for the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, November 30th-December 1st, where they will face Manhattan and host FAU, respectively. 

Austin Peay then sets off for another road game stretch. They play at Murray State, December 7th before taking off to the Golden State to play California, December 15th. From California, the team heads to High Point, North Carolina, to play at High Point, December 21st. 

Coach Young and the Govs wrap up the nonconference schedule at home with a December 28th game against UT Southern. 

Previous article
The Joy of Food
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

The Joy of Food

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Grid Square Recon

Not Horsing Around at Clyde’s

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online