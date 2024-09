Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the single-vehicle/motorcycle crash Saturday morning on Tobacco Road near Headley Road has been identified as 24-year-old Parker Stolz of Louisiana.

Mr. Stolz was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, and notifications of the next of kin have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.