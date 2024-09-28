Clarksville Chamber’s Façade Program Aims to Attract Investments, Revitalize Downtown

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Aspire Foundation, is proud to share the relaunch of a program to enhance the economic appeal of the Downtown Clarksville commercial district.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Commercial Facade Improvement Program is open to Chamber members who are small business owners and commercial property owners or lessees within the Central Business Improvement District (CBID).

The program provides financial assistance in renovations and repairs to commercial and mixed-use buildings focusing on investments that have an obvious, meaningful and lasting impact to attract other investments, residents and visitors.

Businesses and property from Riverside drive at Providence Boulevard to near Crossland Avenue, in the Main Street, Public Square, Dog Hill areas and portions of the Emerald Hill areas make up the CBID, and are shown on the CIBD map available at: www.clarksvillechamber.com/cbid-map/.

The Clarksville-Area Chamber will award Grants to individuals as a dollar-for-dollar match, in amounts not to exceed ten thousand dollars. One-time micro-grants of up to $1,000 are available for minor improvements (such as the removal of graffiti, painting). The Chamber of Commerce may choose to limit micro-grants to five annually to conserve funds for larger projects. Grants will be awarded on a case-by-case basis per application and projects must be started within six months of grant approval and completed within 12 months.

The full amount of the Grant shall be used solely for Facade and Exterior renovation to the Property. The use of all funds shall be governed by the Application and backup documentation as approved by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Grant recipients must meet certain eligibility criteria and funding requirements; please visit www.clarksvillechamber.com/facadeprogram for more information.

The Aspire Foundation, a privately funded 501(c)(6), is an economic development and community marketing initiative for Clarksville-Montgomery County supported by visionaries and business leaders in the community.

Aspire is committed to the advancement of Clarksville-Montgomery County and community and downtown development are a key-initiatives in the Aspire 2025-2029 Strategic Economic Development Blueprint including increased presence in retail recruitment initiatives and fostering relationships with existing businesses industry and entrepreneurs.

To request additional information or apply for a Facade Grant, please contact Phil Harpel at 931.245.4340 or phil@clarksville.tn.us.