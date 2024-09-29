Fort Campbell Hosts Combatives Tournament to Build 101st Airborne Division Team

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) competed in the Combatives Team Assessment hosted by The Sabalauski Air Assault School (TSAAS) Combatives Program at Fort Campbell, KY, from September 24th to 26th, 2024.

The purpose of the TSAAS Combatives Program is to enhance combat readiness by helping Soldiers build personal courage, confidence and resilience as well as teach situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.

The three-day tournament consisted of Soldiers in varying weight classes vying for a spot in the Combatives Team in order to compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational at Fort Liberty, NC, from November 13th to 15th, 2024.

“The Combatives Team Assessment identified Soldiers within the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, to ensure that they have heart: the will to win against the individual enemy and to finish the fight,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Shindo, noncommissioned officer in charge and chief trainer.

During the first day, Soldiers competed in a grappling round-robin event. The graders evaluated the competitors in their ability to grip, hold or sweep their opponent and place themselves in a dominant body position, forcing their opponent to submit or “tap out.”

“We identified their grappling strength and capabilities, assessing from takedowns, submission techniques and their abilities to keep with the distance or maintain distance,” Shindo said.

On the second day, Soldiers competed in a striking round-robin event. The graders evaluated the competitors in their hand-to-hand combat and scored them based on multiple rounds of technical sparring.

“We looked at their abilities to engage with the enemy, land combos and get in-and-out of the pocket,” Shindo said.

For the third day, Soldiers completed a 5k run and competed in elimination rounds. In these last events, the graders evaluated the competitors based on their physical endurance and their ability to create a fighting pattern.

“All things change in a fight once that first hit is thrown,” said Shindo. “Once that hit is thrown, it changes your whole game plan.”

At the end of the tournament, Shindo shared his thoughts on the importance of combatives and its impact on mission readiness.

“Combatives help build warriors,” said Shindo. “We want warriors that are going to close the enemy and defeat them on the battlefield — whether it be with a rifle or with their hands.”

Shindo also spoke of the opportunities available through the TSAAS Combatives Program as well as the courses that it offers.

“The courses that we offer are Basic Combatives Course, which is formerly known as Level I, the Tactical Combatives Course, which is formerly known as Level II, and then we have a future MTT coming in June of 2025, which is the Combatives Master Trainer.”

The mission of the TSAAS Combatives Courses is to train Soldiers in close-quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare them to defeat the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.

For more information about the TSAAS Combatives Program, visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/tsaas/combatives