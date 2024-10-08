Nashville Sounds Honored with Minor League Baseball’s First-Ever Diversity Award

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has been presented the Driving Diversity Award by Minor League Baseball (MiLB). The announcement was made Tuesday at the Minor League Baseball Business Summit at The Westin Charlotte and was accepted by Sounds General Manager/COO Adam English.

The award recognizes the Sounds in their efforts of welcoming fans of all backgrounds through a variety of programming intended to reach minority groups in their community throughout the 2024 season. The Sounds are the first-ever recipient of MiLB’s Driving Diversity Award.

“This is an organizational decision from top to bottom as everyone buys into our ballpark being a welcoming place for everyone and our staff works tirelessly on a variety of programs that makes this possible,” said English. “It’s really amazing to be honored by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, and it’s something our organization is very proud of.”

Though the award recognizes the Sounds for the 2024 season, the club has been working within the Nashville community throughout its history. Last year, the Sounds partnered with the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF), the Morgan Wallen Foundation, the Spear Foundation and Habitat for Humanity to help restore the Parkwood Community Club fields in North Nashville.

The $3 million project will break ground this fall. The renovations will also help build 26 homes built by Habitat for Humanity, feature walking and recreation trails, establish a 59-acre Metro Park and provide baseball and softball facilities for all kids in the area. Also, the Sounds will pay for the first 300 kids fees to participate in the little league annually.

Prior to the season, the club hosted a Sport Management class with Tennessee State University for an immersive week of learning from the front office staff. The students received university credit for the week-long course through the HBCU’s Human Performance and Sport Sciences department.

Each day focused on a different department, ranging from Ticketing and Sales to Ballpark Operations and Creative Services. The Sounds and TSU will again partner to offer this course to up-and-coming students interested in working in sports in 2025. In addition, the Sounds partner with the Black Sports Business Academy, with front office staff members providing mentorship to HBCU students looking to break into the sports industry.

Through MiLB’s The Nine initiative, the Sounds recognized Nashville’s black baseball trailblazers several times in 2024. A total of 2,000 fans received a bobblehead giveaway of Nashville native and Negro Leagues star Henry Kimbro. The Nine weekend games (August 9 and 10) recognized Kimbro of his on-and-off the field accomplishments and celebrated the life of the seven-time All-Star throughout the weekend. The Sounds also played as the Elite (EE-light) Giants on June 19th and August 9th-10th, paying homage to Nashville’s Negro League team in the 1920s and early 1930s.

The Sounds partnered with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Nashville for four Copa de la Diversión games throughout the season. The club also worked with Nashville’s Telemundo affiliate in an effort to welcome all Spanish-speaking fans to First Horizon Park throughout the season. The club also highlighted its Latino players, shooting videos in Spanish that helped portray each player’s journey in professional baseball. The Sounds also work with local non-profit Conexión Américas. Front office staff members volunteered with the group through kid’s days and food drives throughout the year.

In addition, the club hosted a variety of theme nights dedicated to celebrating many different minority groups that make up Nashville. The Sounds hosted their first API Heritage Night on May 3rd, which celebrated Nashville’s Asian and Pacific Islander community. The team partnered with local API artist Joyce Koot to design a specialty T-shirt, highlighting 2024 as the Year of the Dragon, which was sold in a special theme ticket package.

On May 24th, the players wore specialty jerseys on Mental Health Awareness Night, with the game-worn jersey auction proceeds benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The team’s fifth annual Pride Night came on June 8 and hosted local businesses to promote inclusion in the LGBTQ+ community and help promote Nashville’s upcoming Pride Festival later in the month.

For the 23rd season, the Sounds welcomed the Sertoma Club, which is a group that helps children with hearing loss and communication disorders, for a fantasy baseball clinic. Children ranging from three to 15 years old get to live their dream by playing baseball with several Sounds players and coaches. They participate in hitting, throwing and baserunning while also getting to meet the best rooster in Nashville – Booster.

Since 2022, First Horizon Park is certified sensory inclusive through KultureCity, making Nashville the first sports venue sensory inclusive city with all participating teams with sensory inclusivity training and having a sensory room. There are quiet spaces and headphone zones located throughout the ballpark with signage to alert those who may have sensory needs.

The club has sensory bags available with resources for fans to check out at Guest Services. Along with the full-time staff, all Guest Services staff members have completed and passed KultureCity’s sensory inclusion training to ensure our staff is fully equipped to help those with sensory needs.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2025 season begins at home on Friday, March 28th against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket memberships are available.

