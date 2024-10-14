APSU Women’s Golf in 14th place at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot an aggregate score of 619 and is in 14th place after two rounds at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday, at Sage Meadows County Club.

Austin Peay State University is one stroke behind 13th-place UT Arlington and nine strokes behind 12th-place Texas A&M-Commerce. The Governors also hold a three-shot lead over 15th-place West Georgia.

Erica Scutt led the Governors on the first day at the par-72 Sage Meadows Country Club, shooting even-par 72 in the first round and five-over 77 in the second round to finish tied for 24th with a score of 149.

Abby Hirtzel is tied for 63rd with a score of 156 after shooting an 80 in the opening round and a four-over 76 in the second round. Kaley Campbell posted a pair of counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting four-over 76 in the first round and an 81 in the second round to finish tied for 65th with a score of 157.

Maggie Glass also carded a pair of counting scores, shooting seven-over 79 in both rounds to finish tied for 69th with a score of 158. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Autumn Spencer shot a seven-over 79 in the first round and an 82 in the second round to finish tied for 85th with a two-round score of 161.

The final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic begins with a Monday 8:15am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

