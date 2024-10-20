Relay for Life Shines at Clarksville Airport, Celebrating Survivors, Raising Funds for Cancer Research

Clarksville, TN – This year’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life was held at Clarksville Regional Airport with a few new twists like a car show, members of Bikers Who Care leading the survivor lap, and more. Relay for Life is a fundraiser that honors survivors and raises awareness and funds for continued cancer research.

Alex Stewart, Senior Development Manager with The American Cancer Society in Middle Tennessee said, “We’ve been holding the Relay for Life here for more than 20 years, and it’s the Relay’s 40th year overall. We run with a limited staff, because we direct as much of our funding as possible to cancer research. So, we are very thankful for all our volunteers.”

This year’s event brought together 30 fundraising teams, lots of vendors and about 20 sponsors. There was also a table filled with items to be raffled.

“We’re expecting a couple of hundred supporters; of course, that depends on the heat,” Stewart said. “We have live music, lots of food, fun, and games for everyone.

“This year’s goal is to raise $60,000 in Montgomery County for cancer research, and we are already about 75% of the way there. The actual fundraising will continue through the end of the year. The top team up to the day of this year’s Relay for Life was Waste Connections.”

Photo Gallery