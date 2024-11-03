Election Day Alert: BBB Cautions Voters on Polling, Survey Scams

Nashville, TN – As Election Day approaches, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is alerting the public to potential election-related scams.

Many people are engaging in polls and surveys to share their opinions about various candidates. Unfortunately, scammers often take advantage of this urge to be heard, preying on unsuspecting individuals.

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy for passionate voters to make hasty decisions, like clicking on links in text messages or responding to unsolicited calls, which can expose them to serious risks.

“With emotions running high as people prepare to vote on Tuesday, scammers are viewing this as an opportunity to defraud individuals of their money and personal information,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO serving BBB Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “If you receive a call from an unknown number, it’s best not to answer.”

To help residents of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky identify scams, here are some key tips:

Be Cautious with Email and Text Links: Scammers may imitate campaign emails not to secure your vote but to steal your personal information or divert your contributions. If you receive a poll, survey, or donation request that plays on your passions, avoid clicking any links, as these may be attempts to gather your personal data. Always research the organization before donating or sharing personal information, especially if you’re being rushed to decide.

Do Not Answer Unsolicited Calls: While legitimate campaign supporters may call for surveys or donations, scammers often do the same. They might ask you to complete a survey for a chance to win a prize, but could then request your payment information for shipping costs. If you’re interested in supporting a candidate, visit their official website instead.

For further assistance, please contact our office at 615.242.4222 or info@gobbb.org. If you suspect you have been scammed, visit BBB.org/Scamtracker for support.