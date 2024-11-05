73.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Volleyball swept by Lipscomb in Hard-Fought 3-0 Match...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball swept by Lipscomb in Hard-Fought 3-0 Match in Nashville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball shows grit, but Lipscomb Seizes 3-0 Victory. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball shows grit, but Lipscomb Seizes 3-0 Victory. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Lipscomb, Tuesday, at Allen Arena. 

The Governors and the Bisons traded points to begin the first set, tying at 8. Three Bisons attacking errors and a kill from Sarah Carnathan allowed the Govs to take a 12-8 lead. Lipscomb responded with a 4–0 lead to tie the set at 12, and the two teams exchanged points as a kill by Payton Deidesheimer tied the set at 15. A 5-0 run by the Bisons gave them a 20-15 lead.

A kill by Anna Rita, followed by a block from Rita and Gabriella MacKenzie, would get the Govs within three at 20-17, but this is as close as they would get as the Bisons extended their lead to six at 23-17. The Bisons took the 25-20 first-set win with a kill by Addi Pelham. 

A kill by Dani Kopacz and a Bisons attack error early in the second set gave the APSU Govs the 9-7 lead. The Bisons responded with an 8-0 run to go up 15-9 on the Govs. A kill by Rita allowed the Governors to cut their deficit to four at 18-14. Lipscomb ended the set on a 7-2 run, taking the second set, 25-16. 

The Bisons took a 13-3 lead early in the third set. Consecutive kills by Carnathan got the APSU Govs within five at 15-10. The Governors cut their deficit to as few as four at 23-19, but ultimately, Lipscomb took the third and final set, 25-19. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hits the road to face North Alabama and Central Arkansas on November 8th and 10th, respectively.

Previous article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital leaders share Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA Schedule of Services
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information