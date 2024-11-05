Austin Peay State University Volleyball swept by Lipscomb in Hard-Fought 3-0 Match in Nashville

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Lipscomb, Tuesday, at Allen Arena.

The Governors and the Bisons traded points to begin the first set, tying at 8. Three Bisons attacking errors and a kill from Sarah Carnathan allowed the Govs to take a 12-8 lead. Lipscomb responded with a 4–0 lead to tie the set at 12, and the two teams exchanged points as a kill by Payton Deidesheimer tied the set at 15. A 5-0 run by the Bisons gave them a 20-15 lead.

A kill by Anna Rita, followed by a block from Rita and Gabriella MacKenzie, would get the Govs within three at 20-17, but this is as close as they would get as the Bisons extended their lead to six at 23-17. The Bisons took the 25-20 first-set win with a kill by Addi Pelham.

A kill by Dani Kopacz and a Bisons attack error early in the second set gave the APSU Govs the 9-7 lead. The Bisons responded with an 8-0 run to go up 15-9 on the Govs. A kill by Rita allowed the Governors to cut their deficit to four at 18-14. Lipscomb ended the set on a 7-2 run, taking the second set, 25-16.

The Bisons took a 13-3 lead early in the third set. Consecutive kills by Carnathan got the APSU Govs within five at 15-10. The Governors cut their deficit to as few as four at 23-19, but ultimately, Lipscomb took the third and final set, 25-19.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hits the road to face North Alabama and Central Arkansas on November 8th and 10th, respectively.