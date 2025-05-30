APSU Volleyball Releases 2025 Schedule Highlighting Four Tournaments, New Rivals

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) first-year head volleyball coach Evan Amstutz announced the Governors’ 29-game 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The 2025 schedule features four tournaments and includes two first-time opponents, Seattle and Air Force.

“I can speak for the whole team when I say that we can’t wait to get after it this fall!” said Amstutz. “We made such huge strides as a unit this spring, and feel great about how this schedule allows us to prep for ASUN play! Our goal is to be the most dangerous team at the end of the year, and this slate prepares our girls extremely well for that!”

The Governors host Tusculum for an exhibition, August 24th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The season officially opens with the Stacheville Challenge, where the Governors host Murray State, Xavier, and Tennessee Tech, August 29th-30th.

After the four-match homestand, Austin Peay State University hits the road for 11-straight games beginning with the Billiken Invitational, where they face tournament host Saint Louis, Western Illinois, and Murray State, September 5th-6th.

Next, the APSU Govs travel to Edwardsville, Illinois, for the SIUE Cougar Classic to face SIU Edwards, Seattle, and Air Force, September 12th-13th.

Following their stay in Illinois, the Govs head to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, September 19th-20th, to face Bradley and Western Kentucky.

The nonconference season ends with a midweek matchup against Tennessee State on September 23rd in Nashville.

The Governors begin their fourth Atlantic Sun Conference season and close out the extended road trip with games against North Alabama and Central Arkansas, on September 26th and September 28th, respectively.

APSU returns home for the first time in over a month, where it will play host to a pair of Bluegrass State foes in Eastern Kentucky, October 3rd, and Bellarmine, October 4th.

The following weekend, the Governors face Jacksonville, October 10th, and North Florida, October 11th, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University takes off to the Sunshine State to face Stetson, October 17th, and Florida Gulf Coast, October 19th.

The APSU Govs then return home to host Lipscomb, October 24th, and Queens, October 26th, before heading to Kentucky to face Bellarmine, October 31st, and Eastern Kentucky, November 1st.

The final home weekend of the season brings Central Arkansas on November 7th and North Alabama on November 8th.

The Governors conclude the regular season with the short trip down to Nashville to face Lipscomb, November 11th, before concluding the regular season with a November 15th contest against West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia.

The 2025 ASUN Volleyball Championship is November 20th-22nd, and is hosted on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida.

For news and updates on APSU Volleyball, follow the volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@govsvolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.