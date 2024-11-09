57.2 F
Sports

APSU Track and Field Unveils Ambitious 2024-25 Schedule under Coach Gibson-Smith

Austin Peay State University Track and Field releases 2024-2025 Schedule. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field head coach Asha Gibson-Smith has announced the 2024-25 indoor and outdoor track schedule. Gibson-Smith’s second-year slate has 15 meets, including four trips to Nashville, two to Birmingham and Jacksonville, and a flight to California.

The indoor track season starts December 6th with the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker in Birmingham, Alabama, which will be the first time the Governors have competed at the Icebreaker since 2022. Following the turn of the new year, APSU will take two trips to Vanderbilt, first with the Commodore Challenge, January 10th-11th, then the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 17th-18th.

The APSU Govs head to the bluegrass state for the Lenny Lyles Invitational, January 31st-February 1st. They will close the indoor regular season with a third trip to Nashville for the Music City Challenge, February 14th-15th. The indoor postseason begins as APSU heads back to Louisville for the ASUN Indoor Championships, February 27th-28th. The NCAA Indoor National Championships will be held on March 14th-15th in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

As for the outdoor season, APSU will start at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, March 21st-22nd. The APSU Govs head to Birmingham Invitational for their second Birmingham-based meet of the season on March 28th-29th for the UAB Spring Invitational.

Austin Peay State University will compete in California for the first time in program history, April 17th-19th, for the Mt. SAC Relays. APSU will close out the regular season in Nashville for the Music City Challenge, May 2nd-3rd.

The ASUN Championships will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, from May 13th-18th. The NCAA East Preliminary will also be held in Jacksonville from May 27th-June 1st. Finally, the NCAA Outdoor Track Championship will be in Eugene, Oregon, on June 10th-15th.

