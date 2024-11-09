Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis’ Sophia Baranov, Denise Torrealba Wrap Up ITA Masters Championship Run in Rome, GA

Rome, GA – Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba of Austin Peay State University concluded their stay at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Masters Conference Championship, at Berry College.

The pair started the championship with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Kansas State’s Veronika Kulhava and Tereza Polakova.

The pair competed in the consolation qualifying match, defeating Jackson State’s Kayleigh Didderins and Zeina Shaaban, 6-2, 6-0. This win earned the Govs a bye to send them into the quarterfinals.

Baranov and Torrealba took a 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 win against Ana Paula Naranjo Martinez Kobash and Mariana Manyoma Velasquez in the quarterfinals, sending them to the semifinals of the consolation doubles matches.

The pair took a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Hoi Ki Jenny Wong and Emma Baker to conclude their stay at the ITF Masters Conference Championship.

The Governors will be back in action for Atlantic Sun Conference play this spring.