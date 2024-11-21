APSU Volleyball brings on two players for 2025

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) interim head volleyball coach Connor Crawford made a pair of additions to the Governors’ 2025 signing class with the additions of Remmi Cook and Sarah Butler on National Signing Day.

Remmi Cooke | Nelson County High School

Hailing from Bardstown, Kentucky, Cooke joins the Governors after being a varsity team member all four years of high school. She holds the state record for 44 kills in the 2A State Championship match and has over 1,000 career kills.

Cooke is a 2A State MVP and a Kentucky All-Region Team member. The outside hitter is a three-time All-District team and 2A All-Region team member. While prepping at Nelson County High School, Cooke was a three-time Region and District Champion.

Sarah Butler | Naperville Central High School

Sarah Butler joins the Govs from Naperville, Illinois, after prepping at Naperville Central High School. The setter has tallied 1,815 career assists and was a Dupage Valley Conference Honorable Mention her junior year and DVC All-Conference selection her senior season.

Butler was an honorable mention of the Naperville Sun 2023 All-Area Team and an All-Team member in 2024. She was named to the Illinois Prep Volleyball top 150 high school players of 2024 list and to the Best of the Class of 2025 list while being on the PrepVolleyball.com 2025 Watchlist.

