Clarksville Police Seek Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect Daryl Ingram

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking public assistance in locating 65-year-old Daryl Ingram of Oak Grove Kentucky, who has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including a warrant for Vehicular Homicide.

The incident occurred on September 5th, 2024, at approximately 9:35pm, when Mr. Ingram was involved in a head-on collision on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) near Riverwood Place. Tragically, the other driver succumbed to their injuries shortly after being transported to Tennova Healthcare.

In addition to the Vehicular Homicide charge, Mr. Ingram faces charges of Driving Under the Influence, Driving on the wrong side of the roadway, violating light laws, and failing to provide proof of insurance. His total bond is set at $550,000.

Anyone with information on the location of Daryl Ingram is asked to call 911 or contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.896.3958.