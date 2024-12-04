Clarksville Police Arrest Daryl Ingram for Fatal Ashland City Road Crash

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to thank the public for their continued support. Thanks to an anonymous tip, FACT Investigator Crosby coordinated with the Shelby County Fugitive Task Force (Tennessee), leading to the arrest of Daryl Ingram in Memphis at approximately 10:20am this morning.

Mr. Ingram was wanted in connection with a fatal head-on collision that occurred on September 5th, 2024, at approximately 9:35pm on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) near Riverwood Place.

Following a thorough investigation, Mr. Ingram has been charged with:

Vehicular Homicide

Driving Under the Influence

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway

Violating Light Laws

Failing to Provide Proof of Insurance

His total bond has been set at $550,000, and he is currently awaiting extradition from Shelby County to Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department remains committed to ensuring justice for the victim and their family. We extend our thanks once again to the community for their assistance in this case.