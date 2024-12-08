Discover Tennessee’s Top 10 Holiday Light Displays for 2024

Nashville, TN – This holiday season, Tennessee is aglow with dazzling light displays and events that promise to fill families and visitors with cheer.

The Volunteer State is the ultimate destination for a holiday escape in 2024, whether you’re driving through miles of lights, strolling through immersive Christmas villages or experiencing iconic local traditions.

Here are 10 can’t-miss experiences this year, along with helpful holiday travel tips:

Nov. 15th-Jan. 4th

The spectacular Speedway in Lights is back at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, offering a four-mile drive through three million twinkling lights. This year’s theme, “Santa Safari, ” invites visitors to enjoy a lap around “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” and explore the Christmas Village in its popular infield location.

Holiday Tip: Want to skip the wait on busy nights at Speedway In Lights? Grab a ticket to the FAST LANE, which allows guests the quickest access to the front of the line.

Nov. 30th-Jan. 5th

Experience the magic of the holidays at Candy Land Christmas in downtown Johnson City, named “Top Christmas Tree Display in America” by Fox News. You’ll wander through festive scenes with more than one million twinkling lights and over 180 decorated trees, each uniquely styled by local businesses and nonprofits.

Holiday Travel Tip: Always a fun way to kick off the season, the Grand Tree Lighting takes place on November 30th at 6:30pm at King Commons Park.

Nov. 1st-Jan. 5th

At Dolly Parton’s beloved Dollywood, immerse yourself in a winter wonderland sparkling with over six million lights, dozens of towering Christmas trees and more, all adding a cheerful glow to award-winning rides and attractions, including the all-new Wildwood Grove experience, which comes to life nightly with a kaleidoscope of light, color, music, and snow.

Holiday Travel Tip: Order your copy of the new Tennessee Playcation Kid’s Guide, a collaboration between Dolly and Tennessee Tourism. The 90-plus page guide sparks creativity and pure imagination, helping families map out their dream getaway.

Nov. 29th-Jan. 5th

Go for a glide beneath the lights in the heart of downtown Knoxville during the city’s Holidays On Ice. Throughout the season, enjoy themed nights — including Taylor Swift, 80s Night, College Night and more — and dress up accordingly.

Holiday Travel Tip: On November 29th, head to Knoxville’s Market Square for the Regal Celebration of Lights, featuring the lighting of a towering 42-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Nov. 15th-Jan. 5th

Celebrating 30 years of magic, moments and memories in 2024, Enchanted Garden of Light is an after-dark family tradition in Rock City, atop Chattanooga’s Lookout Mountain. Stroll through a magical Christmas lights experience, including the glowing Grand Corridor in Yule Town and twinkling icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom.

Holiday Travel Tip: Enjoy an all-new Santa experience for the 30th anniversary. Carter Cliffs, the original home of Rock City’s founders Garnet and Frieda Carter, will be opened to the public for the first time – and guests can walk through a festival of trees to visit with Santa in his living room.

Nov. 23rd-Jan. 3rd

Unwrap the magic with the City of Clarksville’s Christmas on the Cumberland, offering captivating displays of over one million lights at McGregor Park and along the scenic Cumberland Riverwalk. Admission is free!

Holiday Travel Tip: Also in Clarksville — the Drive Thru Christmas Lights at Clarksville Speedway (November 26th-December 30th), featuring a one-mile ride through one million holiday lights.

Nov. 22nd-Jan. 5th

A beloved Nashville holiday tradition celebrates its 10th year in 2024! A delightful experience for all ages awaits on a one-mile path illuminated by more than a million lights, stopping along the way for s’mores, seasonal libations and a Holiday Marketplace.

Holiday Travel Tip: Don’t miss your chance to tour the historic Cheekwood Mansion, which has been specially decorated this year by former White House florist Laura Dowling.

Nov. 8th-Jan. 4th

With more than two million lights “dancing” to the music along a 2.5-mile route, The Dancing Lights of Christmas at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center is Tennessee’s largest drive-thru light and music show. Afterwards, pay a visit to Santa’s Village (included with admission), where you’ll enjoy carnival rides, a petting zoo and pics with Jolly St. Nick.

Holiday Travel Tip: Weekends are crowded during the Dancing Lights! For a more leisurely drive, try weekday evenings, especially on Mondays, when you can get unlimited rides for a discounted price.

Nov. 29-Jan. 4

Each holiday season, the Memphis Zoo transforms into a dazzling landscape full of fun for the whole family. Check out the fan-favorite Light Tunnel for the perfect holiday photo, and for extra magic, hop aboard the Holiday Express Train for an unforgettable ride.

Holiday Travel Tip: While in Memphis, be sure to pay a visit to the Memphis Botanical Gardens, where Holiday Wonders (November 28th-December 28th) glows all season long with eight acres of glittering cheer.

“Let it Glow” Light Show (Union City)

Nov. 15th-Dec. 30th

Celebrate the holiday season at Discovery Park of America. “Let It Glow” walk-thru and drive-thru show will feature many new decorations, more than a million lights, tasty treats and beverages and local handmade gifts available for purchase.

Holiday Travel Tip: Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the “Let it Glow” walk-thru and available for photos with families on several select dates throughout the holiday season.

