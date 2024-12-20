35.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 20, 2024
HomeNewsTraffic Lights Out on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Cause Major Congestion Near Governors...
News

Traffic Lights Out on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Cause Major Congestion Near Governors Square Mall

News Staff
By News Staff
Traffic Light

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that several of the traffic control lights on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are not working which is causing considerable traffic congestion.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Clarksville Street Department have both been notified and are working to correct the problem. If you have to travel in that area, allow yourself additional time.

CPD recommends that motorists take an alternate route until the lights can be fixed.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Set to Face Red-Hot Vanderbilt in Nonconference Showdown, Saturday
Next article
Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Runaway Teen Cortina Pope
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information