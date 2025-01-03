Clarksville’s 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar Showcases Over 60 Local Vendors and Unique Finds

Clarksville, TN – Big crowds once again at the 4th Annual Holiday Market, which started back in 2020 as a Small Business Saturday initiative.

“The goal was to highlight smaller local businesses and to promote shopping small and supporting local,” Tiffany Perkins said. “After realizing that the weekend after Thanksgiving was overload for shoppers, we thought it would be more beneficial for all if we shifted the event to a different day, still maintaining our focus.”

This year’s event featured over 60 vendors who offered a variety of one-of-a-kind items. I strive for a wide variety of high-quality vendors. We want attendees to see how they can really find top-of-the-line gift items right here in their community.”

Attendees found everything from custom ornaments to baked goods, graphic t-shirts, handcrafted wood items, luxury candles, crystals, 3D printed items, and so much more.

In addition to the vendors, the 4th Annual Holiday Market included food trucks, professional photos with Santa, and an awesome story-time experience. Sassy’s Food Truck joined us for the 3rd year in a row, and this year LA Street Dogs was in attendance as well.

“We are always grateful to Santa Shed for being an AMAZING Santa 4 years in a row,” Perkins said. “He and Archuleta Photography ensure that everyone wanting a photo with Santa has a professional and magical experience.

“Story time on the Cumberland is another repeat vendor who adds so much to the event experience. They bring out their trailer and create a book wonderland. They also set up an area for kids to do crafts and host story times throughout the day.

“I really believe we’ve created the most wonderful shopping experience during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Photo Gallery