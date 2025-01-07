Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Hosts West Georgia in Key ASUN Matchup at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (6-9 | 1-1 ASUN) vs. West Georgia (2-13 | 0-2 ASUN)

Thursday, January 9th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – After splitting a pair of games in the Sunshine State to open Atlantic Sun Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts the league’s newest member, West Georgia, in a Thursday 7:00pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) began ASUN play with a 97-89 victory at North Florida last Thursday, but is coming off a 68-44 loss at Jacksonville, Saturday. LJ Thomas and Tate McCubbin with 12 points and Thomas led the team in rebounds with eight.

Thomas, who has started all 13 games he has appeared in this season, leads the team with 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game through a pair of conference games.

McCubbin currently is on the best stretch of his freshman campaign, as the Columbia, Missouri native has averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his last five outings while shooting 49% (24-of-49) from the floor and 46% (13-of-28) from three-point range, and making multiple three-pointers in six-straight games. Defensively, McCubbin is second on the team – trailing only Thomas – with 18 steals this season and has at least one in eight-straight games and multiple in five-straight.

West Georgia (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) is the Govs’ second and final first-time opponent of the season and the first since playing UT Arlington, Nov. 27. APSU is 4-3 against first-time opponents under second-year head coach Corey Gipson.

The Wolves are one of three teams not to earn a win in the opening week of ASUN play following losses to FGCU (79-69) and Stetson (78-62), both in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Governors’ game against West Georgia will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University returns to Clarksville for its ASUN home opener against West Georgia on Thursday.

The APSU Govs look to secure its second-straight home win and improve to 4-1 at home this season.

LJ Thomas leads Austin Peay State University in scoring (17.6 points per game), rebounds (5.5), assists (3.3), steals (1.5), and minutes (34.1).

Tekao Carpenter leads APSU with 20 three-pointers this season. He is followed in triples by Isaac Haney and Tate McCubbin’s 19.

Thomas has led the Govs in scoring eight times this season with six 20-point games.

Austin Peay State University is 5-0 this season when it shoots 45% from the field this season, and 5-0 when it shoots at least 35% from three-point range.

The APSU Govs are 5-1 when leading at the half this season.

About the West Georgia Wolves

West Georgia is the ASUN’s newest member, joining on July 1st, 2024.

The Wolves are 2-13 and 0-2 in ASUN play during their first season as a Division I member.

The Wolves were previously a member of the Gulf South Conference and won the 2023-24 GSC Regular-Season and Tournament Championship.

West Georgia was picked last in both the ASUN Preseason Coaches and Media Poll.

UWG’s first win as a Division I affiliate came in a 78-73 victory against Tennessee Tech, December 7th.

Shelton Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia and is tied for third in the ASUN with 17.6 points per game.

Williams-Dryden also leads the team and ranks second in the ASUN with 7.7 rebounds per game.

Koelton Griffin is second on UWG’s roster with 9.5 points per game and is third with 31 assists and 13 three-pointers.

Griffin is the lone Wolves’ player to start all 15 games and paces the team with 30.7 minutes per game.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Queens in a Saturday 4:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena for their second of three-straight home games.