Austin Peay State University Men Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week Recognition

Jacksonville, FL – Coming off one of the best weeks by a freshman in program history, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball’s Tate McCubbin earned his first-career Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Week honor, Tuesday.

McCubbin averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game over the week while shooting 50% from the field and 54.5% from three-point range in his record-setting week.

A Columbia, Missouri native, McCubbin began his career week with a 38-point performance in the Governors’ 97-90 overtime victory against Eastern Kentucky, Thursday, at F&M Bank Arena. He also added six rebounds, while matching his career’s best mark with three steals against the Colonels.

McCubbin’s 38 points are the most by a freshman in Austin Peay State University’s digital record-keeping era, and the most by a freshman since Fly William’s program-record 51 points – which he accomplished twice – during the 1972-73 season.

Twenty-seven of McCubbin’s 38 points came from beyond the perimeter, as the guard/forward tied the program record with nine three-pointers. McCubbin currently shares the record alongside Ja’Monta Black from last season’s opener against Life and Joe Sibbitt’s 1998 record against UT Martin.

Following his performance against EKU, McCubbin had 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a trio of three-pointers against Lipscomb on Saturday.

McCubbin has appeared in 17 games this season and made eight starts – including four straight. He leads the APSU Govs with 33 three-pointers and 26 steals, is third with 3.5 rebounds per game, and is fourth on the team with 9.5 points per game.

McCubbin is the second Governor to earn ASUN Newcomer of the Week this season and the first since LJ Thomas’ November 11th honor.

McCubbin and the Governors return to the court later this week when they face Central Arkansas at 6:30pm, Thursday, in Conway, Arkansas. For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.