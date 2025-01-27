Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 27th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Delilah is a young female Black Labrador Retriever. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She would be a great jogging and adventure buddy.

Link is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. He would love to be included in all adventures.

Matrix is a young adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon his adoption. He is a sweet guy looking for his forever family who will take him on all kinds of activities. Stop by and take him outside in the yard for a walk and get to know this great boy.

Crowley is a male domestic shorthair mix with beautiful amber eyes. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Crowley is looking for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room and you won’t be disappointed!

Zainab is an adult female Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will make a wonderful companion. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Donna Summer is a female Domestic longhair/Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and special needs due to having to have full teeth extraction. She is not in any pain now and will require a wet food diet only.

Donna Summer is great with children and other cats. She is a sweet gentle soul, will do best in a calm, quiet home without too many other pets and will be an excellent companion for someone who is retired or works from home so she can have her people around her.



If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Smoky/Willa is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, dewormed and on flea/tick medication. She is very playful, will do fine with other cats and seems to show interest in the great outdoors so if it is a safe neighborhood she might enjoy being an indoor/outdoor kitty.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 4-year-old female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Shamrock needs an adopter who understands the Lab excitement and energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training and helping channel her energy constructively by exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a wonderful female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed and good with children. She plays well and is very goofy around other dogs. No cats please. She loves her people so much and just wants to please them. She is super smart and just needs a family willing to continue her training and help her become her best self.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Lenny is a 5 month old Australian Shepherd mix. He is affectionate, friendly, playful, smart and athletic. He has 2 sets of shots, dewormer and is microchipped. He is potty trained and uses a dog door. Lenny is good with kids, cats and other dogs. He is learning basic commands and can sit for a treat. He will be a fun, loving addition to your family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Caramel Fudge is a 6 month old female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Caramel can be a bit shy and possibly standoffish when in a new home but once she knows she is safe her personality shines! She carries toys around, loves a cat tree or high perch and is good with children and other cats. She would do best in a calmer quiet home and could enjoy an older calmer cat sibling.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Koromaru is a young male Shiba Inu mix. He is friendly, curious, funny, playful and smart. Koromaru is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with other dogs and children. He is very quiet, not a barker and likes to just observe his surroundings. He knows how to sit and to kennel up and is learning to play fetch. He loves to go jogging, on outdoor adventures and loves sniffing all the smells in his environment.

Koromaru’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions atJack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/koromaru or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Clyde is a young male Black Labrador/Pit Bull mix. He is fully vetted, house-trained, and good with other dogs and children. He does need a no cat home please. He is very loyal, smart and playful and loves walks and exploring. He will be an excellent jogging/hiking partner and will be a fun addition to all family activities. He is super smart and would love a family of his own to love and protect him.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a young female White German Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and housetrained. She is good with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She is currently in training for basic commands and building confidence. She is doing very well according to her trainer and is working on being her best self!

Windy was abandoned at a young age and now really attaches to her people and will not want to share her space with other pets, hence needing to be the only pet in the home. This sweetheart will make a wonderful addition to a family. She has a delightful personality and is always up for any outdoor adventure.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing