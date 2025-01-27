101st Airborne Division Soldiers Deploy to Support Southern Border Operations

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from the 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), departed Fort Campbell on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, heading to the U.S. southern border to support U.S. Northern Command’s mission to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

The deployment is part of an ongoing effort to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in managing border security operations. The Fort Campbell soldiers will integrate with military units already stationed at the border, working in collaboration with federal agencies to bolster border enforcement and security measures.

“We are trained and ready to support this important mission,” said Lt. Col. Phillip Mason, commander of the 716th Military Police Battalion. “Our Soldiers are committed to protecting all Americans and working alongside our civilian partners to uphold the territorial integrity of the United States.”

Before departing, the Soldiers participated in a patching ceremony where they donned the iconic “Screaming Eagle” insignia of the 101st Airborne Division. The ceremony marks a significant moment for the unit as it aligns with ongoing Army Structure and force modernization initiatives at Fort Campbell.

“This mission carries additional significance for us,” Mason said. “Mobilizing under the Screaming Eagle patch reflects the historic legacy of the 101st Airborne Division and highlights our unit’s readiness and professionalism.”

The deployment comes amidst heightened national focus on border security, with military units providing logistical, surveillance, and operational support to DHS and CBP. While the specific duration of the deployment has not been disclosed, Soldiers from the 716th MP Battalion are expected to assist in a range of tasks aimed at enhancing border control operations.

This is not the first time Fort Campbell Soldiers have been called to support domestic missions. The 101st Airborne Division has a storied history of responding to both national and international crises, showcasing its versatility and commitment to national security.

The deployment underscores the collaborative efforts between the U.S. military and civilian agencies in addressing challenges at the southern border. As they head into this critical mission, the Soldiers of the 716th carry the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division, renowned for its motto: “Rendezvous with Destiny.”

Further updates on the deployment and mission details will be provided as the operation progresses.