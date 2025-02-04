Blood Assurance Urges African American Donors to Save Lives During Black History Month

Clarksville, TN – In honor of Black History Month, Blood Assurance is calling on African American donors to help meet a life-saving need, especially for individuals battling sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease, which disproportionately affects African Americans, often requires frequent blood transfusions. The best matches for these patients come from donors of the same ethnic background. One in three African American donors is a match for a sickle cell patient, but African Americans only make up about three percent of blood donors in the United States.
To help bridge the gap, Blood Assurance is proud to welcome Lorean Mays as its new African American and Sickle Cell Initiative Manager, a role dedicated to strengthening community engagement and increasing blood donations within the Black community.
“There are countless patients in our community whose lives depend on a consistent supply of blood that is the closest match possible,” said Lorean Mays. “My goal is to not only raise awareness about the need for African American donors but also to address concerns and misconceptions that may prevent individuals from donating. By coming together, we can make a powerful impact and save so many lives.”
Blood Assurance is committed to providing every patient with the best possible blood match. We encourage donors to visit our drives or donor centers and invite community organizations, places of worship, and businesses to host blood drives to help save lives.
All donors who give between February 1st and the 14th will receive two pairs of matching gloves.
O-negative donors and AB-Plasma donors will also be eligible for a $25.00 e-gift card.
To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800.962.0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.
Clarksville Area Blood Drives
02/03/2025
North Central Institute (NCI)
168 Jack Miller Boulevard
Clarksville, TN
10:00am until 02:00pm
02/06/2025
Governor’s Square Mall
2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
Suite 92
Clarksville, TN
1:00pm until 6:00pm
02/17/2025
ReStore Habitat for Humanity
404 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
11:00am until 3:00pm
02/20/2025
Mathews Nissan
185 Highway 76
Clarksville, TN
3:00pm until 5:00pm
02/20/2025
Tennova ER Sango
1325 Hwy 76
Clarksville, TN
11:00am until 2:00pm
02/21/2025
Vineyard Church Clarksville
2182 Old Russellville Pike
Clarksville, TN
2:00pm until 6:00pm
