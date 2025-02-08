APSU Men’s Golf Secures First Win Under Coach Easton Key in Battle of the Border Thriller against Murray State

Hopkinsville, KY – Trailing 4-2 after the first six matches went final, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team closed with wins in each of the final four matches to beat Murray State 6-4, winning its second-straight Battle of the Border and picking up first-year head coach Easton Key‘s first victory as a Governor, Saturday, at Hopkinsville Country Club.

Making his collegiate debut in the first match of the Battle of the Border, freshman Will Swigart picked up a 2&1 victory over Murray State’s Derek Limberg to get the Governors on the board. However, the Racers picked up wins over the Governors in the next three matches on the course and built a 3-1 advantage after the first four results.

Logan Spurrier got the Governors back in the win column with a 2&1 win over Trey Wall, but Michael Long dropped a 1Up decision to Rocco Zakutney and the Racers led, 4-2.

Playing in his first collegiate match-play event, Grady Cox started the comeback for the Governors, picking up a 2Up win over Sam Guest to bring the deficit to just one. Then it was Reece Britt improving to 4-0 in his career at the Battle of the Border – including three-straight wins over Kamaren Cunningham – with a 2Up victory to tie the overall match.

The final match to tee off was the next to go final, with Patton Samuels picking up a 3&2 win – the largest margin of victory in this year’s event – over Jay Nimmo to put the Governors ahead by one with one match left to play.

In the last match on the course, Seth Smith posted a 1Up victory over Lennon Albans on the 18th hole to secure a 6-4 win for the Governors and even the all-time series at the Battle of the Border at 2-2.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action at their first tournament of the spring when it travels to Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, March 3rd-4th, at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

2025 Battle of the Border Results

Austin Peay 6, Murray State 4

Will Swigart def. Derek Limberg (MSU), 2&1

Tyler Wirth (MSU) def. Caleb Brummitt, 2&1

Trey Lewis (MSU) def. Parker Elkins, 1Up

Jakob Wellman (MSU) def. Payne Elkins, 1Up

Logan Spurrier def. Trey Wall (MSU), 2&1

Rocco Zakutney (MSU) def. Michael Long, 1 Up

Grady Cox def. Sam Guest (MSU), 2 Up

Reece Britt def. Kamaren Cunningham (MSU), 2Up

Seth Smith def. Lennon Albans (MSU), 1Up

Patton Samuels def. Jay Nimmo (MSU), 3&2