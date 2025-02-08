53.8 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Drains 17 Triples in Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

News Staff
By News Staff
Tate McCubbin Drops 27 as Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball Torches Central Arkansas from Three at F&M Bank Arena. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – Led by six Tate McCubbin and Isaac Haney, three-pointers, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team connected on 17 triples in a 90-67 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Central Arkansas, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. 

McCubbin led Austin Peay (10-15, 5-7 ASUN) with 27 points – his third 20-point performance of the season – while Haney had his fifth 20-point outing. Led by LJ Thomas’ 11 assists, the Govs also dropped 25 dimes on Central Arkansas (6-19, 2-10 ASUN).

McCubbin and Haney both opened the day’s scoring with three-pointers in the opening 1:41, but an 8-2 UCA run featured each of the day’s two lead changes. The Govs responded to its 8-12 deficit with a 17-3 run over the next five minutes, with a Hansel Enmanuel steal and breakaway dunk highlighting the extended scoring drive. 

Central Arkansas got back within five with 8:12 remaining in the half, five-straight points by Quan Lax and triples by Anton Brookshire, Haney, and McCubbin helped the Govs extended their lead to 46-32 at the half.

McCubbin led all scorers with 16 first-half points and four of the Govs nine three-pointers, which they connected on at a 40.9% clip. 

APSU extended its lead to 25 points prior to the under-12 media timeout following a 15-2 run in which five Govs contributed with scoring. Haney’s final triple of the evening gave APSU a game-high 26-point lead at 74-48. From there, the Govs cruised to capturing the 23-point win after Terrell Gaines hit back-to-back three-pointers in the final two minutes.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University hit 17 three-pointers to the Bears’ six, outscoring them by 33 points in the perimeter game. APSU’s 17 triples also came at a 40.5% mark, while UCA shot 30%.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-1 all-time against Central Arkansas and 3-0 against the Bears in Clarksville.

With the win – the 29th at Austin Peay State University – head coach Corey Gipson moved into a tie for eighth all-time. The win ties him with the program’s inaugural head coach, Halbert Harville (1929-30, 33-36).

Tate McCubbin’s 27 points are the second most of his career and the most since he had 38 points against Eastern Kentucky on January 16th.

McCubbin also had a career-high four steals against the Bears.

Isaac Haney’s 20 points mark his second straight fifth overall 20-point performance. After scoring 24 points last time out against North Alabama, the senior guard also has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

LJ Thomas’ 11 assists are a career-high and the most by a Gov this season.

The Governors’ 17 three-pointers are tied for the second-most in program history, trailing only the program-record 19 APSU hit against EKU in mid-January.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a Thursday 7:00pm contest for Military Appreciate Night at F&M Bank Arena.

