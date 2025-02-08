Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Drains 17 Triples in Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – Led by six Tate McCubbin and Isaac Haney, three-pointers, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team connected on 17 triples in a 90-67 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Central Arkansas, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

McCubbin led Austin Peay (10-15, 5-7 ASUN) with 27 points – his third 20-point performance of the season – while Haney had his fifth 20-point outing. Led by LJ Thomas’ 11 assists, the Govs also dropped 25 dimes on Central Arkansas (6-19, 2-10 ASUN).

McCubbin and Haney both opened the day’s scoring with three-pointers in the opening 1:41, but an 8-2 UCA run featured each of the day’s two lead changes. The Govs responded to its 8-12 deficit with a 17-3 run over the next five minutes, with a Hansel Enmanuel steal and breakaway dunk highlighting the extended scoring drive.

Central Arkansas got back within five with 8:12 remaining in the half, five-straight points by Quan Lax and triples by Anton Brookshire, Haney, and McCubbin helped the Govs extended their lead to 46-32 at the half.

McCubbin led all scorers with 16 first-half points and four of the Govs nine three-pointers, which they connected on at a 40.9% clip.

APSU extended its lead to 25 points prior to the under-12 media timeout following a 15-2 run in which five Govs contributed with scoring. Haney’s final triple of the evening gave APSU a game-high 26-point lead at 74-48. From there, the Govs cruised to capturing the 23-point win after Terrell Gaines hit back-to-back three-pointers in the final two minutes.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University hit 17 three-pointers to the Bears’ six, outscoring them by 33 points in the perimeter game. APSU’s 17 triples also came at a 40.5% mark, while UCA shot 30%.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-1 all-time against Central Arkansas and 3-0 against the Bears in Clarksville.

With the win – the 29th at Austin Peay State University – head coach Corey Gipson moved into a tie for eighth all-time. The win ties him with the program’s inaugural head coach, Halbert Harville (1929-30, 33-36).

Tate McCubbin’s 27 points are the second most of his career and the most since he had 38 points against Eastern Kentucky on January 16th.

McCubbin also had a career-high four steals against the Bears.

Isaac Haney’s 20 points mark his second straight fifth overall 20-point performance. After scoring 24 points last time out against North Alabama, the senior guard also has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

LJ Thomas’ 11 assists are a career-high and the most by a Gov this season.

The Governors’ 17 three-pointers are tied for the second-most in program history, trailing only the program-record 19 APSU hit against EKU in mid-January.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a Thursday 7:00pm contest for Military Appreciate Night at F&M Bank Arena.