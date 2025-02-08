Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Opens Applications for March 2025 Course

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is inviting community members to gain a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement by enrolling in the 2025 Clarksville Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

This free, 10-week program offers participants a hands-on experience and deeper understanding of police work beginning March 4th. Applications are due by February 28th, 2025.

The CPA provides an exclusive opportunity to engage with officers across multiple divisions, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Crash Investigations, K-9 Operations, Crime Scene Investigation, the T.A.C.T. Team, and the Crisis Response Unit. Attendees will also take part in practical exercises such as police vehicle operations, firearms instruction, and real-life scenario training, including responding to 911 calls and use-of-force decision-making.

“This program is a great way for citizens to see firsthand what it takes to be a police officer and how we serve the community,” said a spokesperson for the department. “We encourage anyone interested in law enforcement or public safety to apply.”

Applications for the CPA can be submitted online at the button below.

Click to Register

In addition to the CPA, the department is also offering a Student Traffic Awareness Training (STAT) class on March 22nd, 2025, from 8:00am to noon at the Civic Hall Building (350 Pageant Lane). This free, four-hour course is designed for high school students ages 15-19, helping them develop safer driving habits.

For more information about the CPA or STAT programs, contact Keriann Delle at 931.648.0656 ext. 5426 or email Keriann.Delle@cityofclarksville.com.