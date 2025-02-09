Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding the Federal Government Accountable

Washington, D.C. – Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, Republicans have the opportunity to slash wasteful spending and rein in our outsized bureaucracy. This week, I introduced a package of bills known as the “DOGE Acts” to hold the federal government accountable for managing taxpayer dollars.

The DOGE Acts coincide with President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to maximize government productivity. These bills would get the federal government back on track by requiring federal employees to return to the office, establish a plan to move federal agencies into the heartland of America, cut bloated federal spending, lower taxes on Social Security for seniors, and freeze federal hiring and salaries until we can rightsize the federal government.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Supreme Court Justices must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation, harm, or violence against them or their families. This week, I introduced legislation that will deter intimidation of our Justices and send a clear message that anyone who attempts to harm them will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Read more here.

This week, five of my bills passed out of the Commerce Committee. I urge my Senate colleagues to support this legislation, which will promote American music tourism, strengthen U.S. supply chains for emerging technologies, boost domestic manufacturing, enhance vehicle safety standards, and improve the forecasting of hazardous weather. Read more here.

I sent letters to several digital advertising platforms – including Amazon and Google – after a bombshell report revealed they placed advertisements on a website known to host and distribute Child Sexual Abuse Material. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

On Wednesday, we celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day to recognize women’s many accomplishments in athletics. Young women across the country have suffered injuries, faced sexual harassment, and lost accolades because they were forced to share spaces designed for women with men. Together, President Trump and Republicans in Congress are working together to put an end to this assault on women once and for all. Read more about this in my weekly column here.

I also joined President Donald Trump at the White House for the signing of an executive order to keep biological men out of women’s sports.

Last week, I sent a letter to the FCC sounding the alarm on radio stations who exploit Tennessee songwriters. This week, FCC Chair Brendan Carr responded to my letter and asked the FCC to examine this issue. Read more here.