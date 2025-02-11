Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Paul Williams

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Paul Williams. Paul’s sister reported him missing on February 6th, 2025, and the last time she had contact with him was on January 4th, 2025, at Tennova Healthcare.

Paul is approximately 5’10” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Paul or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5737.