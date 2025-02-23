Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Faces Lipscomb in First Nationally Televised Game at F&M Bank Arena, Monday

Austin Peay (13-16 | 8-8 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (20-9 | 12-4 ASUN)

Monday, February 24th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | TV: ESPNU

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference foe Lipscomb in a Monday 6:00pm CT contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. In addition to being Senior Day, the game against the Bisons will also be on ESPNU, marking the first nationally televised basketball game at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (13-16) is coming off a 92-78 victory against Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday. Tate McCubbin led the Governors for the second-straight game with 25 points in the win over the Royals, finishing the two-game week with 28.0 points and 6.0 three-pointer per game.

McCubbin’s team-best 62 three-pointers this season are the fifth-most by a freshman in the NCAA. The Columbia, Missouri native connected on 23 triples in his last five games and leads APSU with 40 steals and is second on the team with 31 offensive rebounds.

Collectively, the Govs’ 253 three-pointers this season and the fourth-most in program history, while their 732 attempts trail only last season’s 768.

LJ Thomas leads the Governors with 13.9 points and 3.8 assists per game this season, while Isaac Haney has averaged a team-best 14.6 points per game in ASUN Conference play.

With an 8-8 mark in league play, Austin Peay currently is tied with North Florida for seventh in the ASUN standings, while Lipscomb (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) is tied with North Alabama atop the league.

Led by the top scoring defense and the third-best scoring offense, Lipscomb has won six of its last seven games with an average margin of victory of 18.0 points during that span. Individually, the Bisons are led in scoring by Jacob Ognacevic’s ASUN-best 20.0 points per game which ranks 18th in Division I.

Monday’s game against the Bisons will be broadcast live on ESPNU with Matt Martucci and Paul Biancardi on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 40-38 all-time against Lipscomb, with an 18-13 mark against the Bisons in Clarksville.

Lipscomb has won six-straight games dating back to the 2016 season.

APSU looks for its first win against Lipscomb since joining the ASUN Conference.

Austin Peay State University is seventh in the ASUN standings with an 8-8 conference record.

If the season ended today, the Govs would be the No. 7 seed and No. 8 North Florida at No. 2 Lipscomb in the First Round of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.

Tate McCubbin has led Austin Peay State University in scoring across each of its last two games with 31 and 25 points against Bellarmine and Queens, respectively.

APSU is third in the ASUN with a +2.2 turnover margin.

