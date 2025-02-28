62.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 28, 2025
APSU Men’s Tennis Hosts Southern Indiana in First Home Match of the Season

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces Southern Indiana, Saturday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Southern Indiana in its home opener in a Saturday 1:00pm game at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (3-3) defeated Alabama A&M 5-2 on February 22nd. The APSU Govs took control of the match early by winning the doubles point. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-4 win over Yin Chih Lan and A. Marquez, while Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro defeated Arnav Pathange and Goran Krivokapic 6-3. APSU then took the match with four singles wins. 

Southern Indiana (2-3) took a 6-1 victory against Missouri-St. Louis. The Screaming Eagles took two doubles wins and five singles wins. 

This will be the 14th meeting of the two teams, with the Govs leading the series 12-1. The last meeting was a 4-3 Gov win on February 17th, 2024. 

