APSU Men’s Tennis Hosts Southern Indiana in First Home Match of the Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Southern Indiana in its home opener in a Saturday 1:00pm game at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (3-3) defeated Alabama A&M 5-2 on February 22nd. The APSU Govs took control of the match early by winning the doubles point. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-4 win over Yin Chih Lan and A. Marquez, while Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro defeated Arnav Pathange and Goran Krivokapic 6-3. APSU then took the match with four singles wins.

Southern Indiana (2-3) took a 6-1 victory against Missouri-St. Louis. The Screaming Eagles took two doubles wins and five singles wins.

This will be the 14th meeting of the two teams, with the Govs leading the series 12-1. The last meeting was a 4-3 Gov win on February 17th, 2024.