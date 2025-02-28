APSU Women’s Tennis Falls Just Short in Competitive 4-3 Loss to Alabama-Birmingham

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Alabama-Birmingham Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (2-6) earned the doubles point with wins on court one and three. Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Vanessa Mellynchuk and Klara Kajabova 6-2. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel won 6-4 over Nera Tesankic and Maria Pas Ospina on court three.

In singles matches, Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kristyna Damaskova on court two as Fontana earned a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Klara Kajabova on court 3.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action tomorrow against Southern Indiana at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles