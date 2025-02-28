APSU Women’s Tennis Falls Just Short in Competitive 4-3 Loss to Alabama-Birmingham

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Alabama-Birmingham Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (2-6) earned the doubles point with wins on court one and three. Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Vanessa Mellynchuk and Klara Kajabova 6-2. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel won 6-4 over Nera Tesankic and Maria Pas Ospina on court three.
In singles matches, Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kristyna Damaskova on court two as Fontana earned a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Klara Kajabova on court 3.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action tomorrow against Southern Indiana at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results
Doubles
-
Denise Torrealba/Yu-Hua Cheng def. Vanessa Mellynchuk/Klara Kajabova, 6-2
-
Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen and Mackenzie White/Enya Ratkic, unfinished at 6-6
-
Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Nera Tesankic/Maria paz Ospina, 6-4
Singles
-
Vanessa Mellynchuk def. Sophia Baranov, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
-
Denise Torrealba def. Kristyna Damaskova, 6-3, 6-2
-
Asia Fontana def. Klara Kajabova, 6-4, 7-5
-
Mackenzie White def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 6-2
-
Enya Ratkic def. Pauline Bruns, 6-3, 6-2
-
Nera Tesankic def. Yu-Hua Cheng, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3