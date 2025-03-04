62.3 F
Clarksville Joins Nationwide Celebration of America’s 250th with Thematic Productions

America Celebrates

By News Staff
America 250

Clarksville, TN – America is in the midst of an extended birthday celebration. That is right. America is approaching its 250th birthday, the Semiquincentennial.

On July 31st, 2024, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, APSU President Mike Licari, Fort Campbell Commander Brett Sylvia and MG (Ret) Brian Winski of The Fort Campbell Historical Foundation set the stage with a joint proclamation declaring our combined community will celebrate the Semiquincentennial under the heading of “The Road to 250.”

Leading the effort is a 15-part master program called “The Road to 250: America’s Story,” which features dramatic, thematic readings by narrators supported by costumed actors who highlight iconic speeches and events.

The celebration started in September with a dramatic, thematic production on the Mabry Concert Hall Stage on the APSU campus. It featured a discussion between John Adams and Mercy Otis Warren that explained how democratic thought evolved over time. In October, we saw how the American Revolutionary War unfolded, and in November we learned about the complicated process that produced the U.S. Constitution and secured the revolution.

“The Road to 250” celebration picked up again in February with a dramatic, thematic reading on “Westward Expansion.” Now, on March 5th, we will be treated to a presentation on “The Military and America.” This performance will be on the Mabry Stage in the MMC Building on campus at 4:00pm.

Attendees will hear how America’s military successfully met challenges, both domestic and foreign, that threatened the nation since the American Revolutionary War.

These dramatic, thematic readings tell the story of American success and are free and open to the public. This is a Clarksville-Montgomery County initiative.

