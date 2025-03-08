Austin Peay State University Softball Dominates Bucknell, UMass Lowell to Extend Win Streak to 18

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team extended its program-record winning streak to 18 games following a 9-0, five-inning victory against Bucknell and a 12-4, six-inning win against UMass Lowell, Saturday, on Cathi Maynard Park at Cheryl Holt Field.

Game 1 – vs. Bucknell

Austin Peay 9, Bucknell 0

After surrendering just a single hit in the top of the first, the Governors batted around the order in the bottom of a three-hit, five-run inning.

Kylie Campbell tallied APSU’s first of seven hits with a double in the Govs’ second trip to the plate. She then scored the day’s first run following a Samie Shelander double down the left field line. A Katie Raper bases-loaded walk and two-RBI single by Macee Roberts extended the Govs’ lead to 5-0.

After going down in order in the bottom of the third, a two-run home run by Roberts – her second of the Cathi Maynard Invitational – extended the lead to 7-0. An inning later, Brie Howard fired a ball over the left field wall for her second on the season.

The APSU Govs allowed just a single hit in the top of the fifth inning to secure its third-straight run-rule win in as many games at its home tournament.

Gov of Decision: Emma Thompson (W, 2-0) 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 10 BF

Game 2 – vs. UMass Lowell

Austin Peay 12, UMass Lowell 4

For the third time in its last four games, the Governors put up 14 runs and reached double figures in the scoring column following an eight-run victory against the River Hawks.

Austin Peay State University put up four runs in the bottom of the first following a two-run double by Howard, a Shelander sacrifice fly, and a solo home run by Katie Raper. That score stood until a three-run third inning in which Roberts, Hinton, and Raylon Roach – whose RBI came by way of a bases-loaded walk – put APSU up by seven runs.

UMass Lowell cut its deficit to three following one run in the fourth frame and three an inning later, but RBI singles by Roach and Howard put APSU up five through as many innings.



After Hinton brought in Roberts in the bottom of the sixth, Campbell drove in the game-ending runs on a two-RBI single.



Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 5-0) 3.1 IP, 5H, 4R, 4ER, 3BB, 3K, 18 BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-3 all-time against Bucknell and 3-1 against UMass Lowell.

The Governors extended their program-record winning streak to 18, that mark trails only a 23-game streak by No. 1 Oklahoma.

APSU improved to 10-0 at home this season and 21-3 on the season.

The Govs captured their 20th win of the season in the day’s first contest against Bucknell. The 23 games it took to eclipse 20 wins is the fastest in program history.

Austin Peay State University improved to 9-0 all-time when hosting the Cathi Maynard Invitational.

The APSU Govs are outscoring opponents 18-1 this weekend.

Brie Howard extended her career-best hitting streak to 15 games and her reached base safely streak to 17 games.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.