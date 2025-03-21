39 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 21, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Arrest Two in Connection to Campville Mobile Home Park Murder
News

Clarksville Police Arrest Two in Connection to Campville Mobile Home Park Murder

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Jassim Al-Robaie and Karlie Jade Parks.
(L to R) Jassim Al-Robaie and Karlie Jade Parks.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the March 15th, 2025, homicide of Thomas Gray Jr.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s TITANS Unit, arrested 33-year-old Jassim Al-Robaie of Davidson County and 31-year-old Karlie Jade Parks of Clarksville, TN, yesterday afternoon in Antioch, Tennessee, at approximately 4:40pm.

Both suspects were booked into the Montgomery County Jail early this morning. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum Recognized for Excellence with Five TAM Awards
Next article
Clarksville Gas Department Begins Natural Gas System Maintenance in Sango
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information