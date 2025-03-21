Clarksville Police Arrest Two in Connection to Campville Mobile Home Park Murder

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the March 15th, 2025, homicide of Thomas Gray Jr.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s TITANS Unit, arrested 33-year-old Jassim Al-Robaie of Davidson County and 31-year-old Karlie Jade Parks of Clarksville, TN, yesterday afternoon in Antioch, Tennessee, at approximately 4:40pm.

Both suspects were booked into the Montgomery County Jail early this morning. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.