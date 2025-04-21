Clarksville’s CDE Lightband Achieves Highest Safety Award from APPA

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2024. The utility earned the Diamond Level award in the category for utilities with 402,861.93 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

More than 200 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2024. The entrants are placed in accordance with their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2024. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2024, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“This award is a testament to the safety culture we have built and the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members have a safe work environment,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of CDE Lightband.

“Harnessing electricity to keep our communities powered is vital work that can be dangerous, even deadly, if the proper attention isn’t paid to tried-and-true safety practices,” said Jon Beasley, Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and Vice-President of Electric Cities of GA. “This award honors utilities that hold fast to these practices and – in doing so – put the safety of their personnel and their customers above all else.”

APPA has conducted the Safety Awards annually for more than sixty-six years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving almost 85,000 metered homes and businesses with electric service and 30,000 broadband customers within the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities that are delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large-scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com