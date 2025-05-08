Clarksville Police Respond to Midday Crash on Ashland City Road at River Road

Clarksville, TN -At approximately 12:02pm, Thursday, May 8th, 2025, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) and River Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will work the crash, and currently, the roadway is completely shut down. Traffic is being diverted at Edmondson Ferry Road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize congestion and allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently at the scene.