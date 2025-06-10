80.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sadlersville Road water outage for water valve installation

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity

Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Sadlersville Road from Port Royal Road to Head Road for water valve installation work.

Low water pressure is also possible for the vicinity while the work is underway.

A section of the road is closed to one lane between 4050 and 4162 Sadlersville Road; however the road is passable to traffic. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water valve installation work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

