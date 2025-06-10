80.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
News

Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Runaway Teen Zion Cross

Zion Cross

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Zion Cross. He was last seen on June 4th, 2025, at around 4:30pm at his residence on Brewster Drive.

Zion is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with blue stripes, and black Crocs. His father suspects that he might be in Euclid, Ohio. See attached photo.

If you have any information about Zion’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so officers can check his status or contact CPD Detective Herring at 931.648.0656, ext. 5325.

