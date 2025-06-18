Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Montgomery County, Fort Campbell and Surrounding Areas as Storms Intensify

Clarksville, TN – A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms is sweeping across Middle Tennessee, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Severe Thunderstorm Watch 439 for Montgomery County and a wide swath of surrounding counties until 12:00am CDT. Residents of Clarksville and neighboring communities are being urged to stay alert as the storm system approaches.

As of 6:51pm CDT, radar indicated strong storms stretching from just east of Erin to near Waverly, moving northeast at 35 mph. These storms are packing wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-size hail, raising the risk of structural damage and falling debris.

“We’re seeing classic severe thunderstorm signatures,” said a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville. “These storms are capable of producing damaging winds strong enough to uproot trees and cause significant damage to roofs and siding.”

Areas Under Threat

Communities currently in the path include Clarksville, Waverly, McEwen, Vanleer, Palmyra, Slayden, New Johnsonville, and Cunningham. With winds strong enough to impact power lines and hail that could damage vehicles and windows, residents are strongly advised to secure outdoor objects, remain indoors, and stay tuned to local weather updates.

Counties Affected

The watch extends across a wide region, covering 20 counties: Cheatham County, Clay County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Houston, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Smith County, Sumner County, Trousdale, and Wilson County.

A Watch, Not Yet a Warning

A watch means that the conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop. Officials are emphasizing the importance of preparedness. “This is the time to review your emergency plan, locate your safe shelter area, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts,” said Montgomery County Emergency Management officials.

Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division on Alert

Fort Campbell base officials are monitoring the storm’s progression closely. While no immediate impact has been reported, soldiers and their families are being advised to take standard precautions in case conditions worsen overnight.

“The safety of our personnel and families is paramount,” a Fort Campbell spokesperson said. “We’re maintaining close communication with local emergency agencies and are prepared to respond if the situation escalates.”

Staying Safe and Informed

Residents are encouraged to follow local news stations, NOAA weather radio, or trusted weather apps for updates. In the event of a warning, seek shelter immediately in an interior room away from windows.

For ongoing weather coverage and emergency updates, visit the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency or the National Weather Service at weather.gov.

As night falls and the storms advance, Montgomery County remains under heightened alert—bracing for what could be a turbulent night ahead.