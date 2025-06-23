Centerstone Urges Caution with Alcohol During Summer Heat

Clarksville, TN – As temperatures rise and social calendars fill with barbecues, beach days, and backyard gatherings, alcohol can often become a central part of summer celebrations.

Whether it’s a cold beer at a cookout or a cocktail by the pool, alcohol intake tends to increase during the warmer months.

However, so do potential risks. Understanding how seasonal habits influence drinking patterns is key to staying safe and healthy while still enjoying summer.

Let’s Talk Risk

While there are always health risks involved with alcohol consumption, these risks can be increased during the summer.

“Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it causes dehydration,” says Mandi Ryan, Vice President of Healthcare Integration at Centerstone. “And in the summer months, there is already a higher tendency for dehydration as we are spending more time outside and sweating more.”

Since alcohol can lead to dehydration, it harder for the body to regulate temperature, which may also put you at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses

Additionally, alcohol impairs judgement. This is important to keep in mind because many times during the summer, drinking is done outside and paired with activities such as pool days, time on the water, and sporting events which can put you at a greater risk for injury.

Be Mindful

While there is nothing inherently wrong with enjoying alcoholic beverages during the summer months, it is important to consider mindful drinking practices that will help keep you safe:

Plan how much you’re going to drink before social gatherings..

Alternate between alcoholic drinks and water or a different non-alcoholic beverage

If you’re at a bar or restaurant, you may consider ordering first. If you order something non-alcoholic, others are more likely to follow suit.

Savor your drink and consume slowly

Eat food while you drink.

Host the gathering if you’re able. This allows you more control over the situation and allows you to set the vibe.

If you plan not to consume alcohol, prepare your response to friends ahead of time. This can make it easier to stick to your game plan in the moment.

Whatever your plan may be, don’t make it too restrictive and try to make it realistic for you. That way, you are more likely to stick with it!

How to Stay Social

There are many ways to keep the good times rolling without feeling pressured to consume more alcohol than is comfortable for you. For example, when it comes time to make plans with friends, try thinking outside the box! Instead of going to dinner or to a bar, explore new activities that don’t involve alcohol such as hiking, book club, making pottery, going on a picnic, playing a recreational sport, or even walks in the park.

“Focus on connecting with the people you’re spending time with, rather than on the fact that it’s a time when everyone is drinking,” Ryan adds. You may also find it helpful to surround yourself with people who aren’t heavy drinkers if that is something you are trying to be more mindful of or do less.

As summer invites more opportunities to relax and socialize, it’s important to stay mindful about how alcohol fits into your plans. By understanding the heightened risks that come with drinking on a hot summer day, and by making more balanced choices, we can enjoy everything summer has to offer without compromising our health or safety. If you find it challenging to control your alcohol consumption or need help staying on track with your sobriety goals, Centerstone is here for you.

Learn more about how we can help you, today.