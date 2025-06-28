Nashville Sounds Shut Out 8-0 by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Drop Second Straight

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds were shut out for the first time over nine innings and the second time overall this season with an 8-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night.

The loss comes a game after being no-hit by the Jumbo Shrimp, who have now totaled 23 runs on 30 hits over the last 16 innings on the best pitching staff in Triple-A.

Jeferson Quero had the only two hits for the Sounds over the first four innings against right-hander Morgan McSweeney. He was making his Marlins’ organizational debut after being signed from Staten Island in the Independent Atlantic League on Thursday. Quero finished the game 2-for-4 and a double. Oliver Dunn also ended the game with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a double as well and reaching base a third time via a hit by pitch.

Tobias Myers saw his scoreless innings streak snapped in the first inning as Deyvison De Los Santos provided the Jumbo Shrimp with a first inning lead for the second straight game. Myers settled in to keep Jacksonville off the scoreboard again until they scored a pair of runs in the fourth.

He got through the sixth with his quality start intact thanks to Drew Avans throwing out a runner at the plate from center field to keep Myers line to three runs. McSweeney earned the win after tossing six-plus scoreless innings in his first affiliated action since being released by Norfolk on July 10th, 2024.

The Nashville Sounds will need a win in the finale from VyStar Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to salvage a series split with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT.