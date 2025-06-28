Congress Set to Debate President Donal Trump’s Landmark ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – In November, the American people returned President Donald J. Trump to the Oval Office to secure our border, strengthen the economy, restore law and order, and make government accountable to We the People.

And in the coming days, Congress will have a generational opportunity to enact this mandate by passing the President’s landmark legislation: the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

Across the board, this legislation will do so much to improve the lives of hardworking Tennesseans and Americans across the country.

By providing the largest tax cut in our nation’s history, the OBBB will supercharge our economy.

It extends President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, including provisions that will empower businesses to hire more workers, open new factories, and invest right here in America.

It also provides much-needed relief for families. In addition to making permanent the enhanced child tax credit, the OBBB reduces taxes for our nation’s seniors and on overtime pay and tips.

As a result, the average Tennessean will see a long-run wage increase of up to $10,000, while a family of four will see their take home pay increase by up to $11,700.

While ensuring Americans have more money in their paychecks, the legislation restores fiscal responsibility after years of reckless spending under President Biden. At the top of the list, the bill eliminates hundreds of billions of dollars in far-left, Green New Deal subsidies that fueled deficit spending under the last administration.

As Democrats try to drain Medicaid to the point of insolvency, Republicans are protecting this vital program for those who truly need it by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. The OBBB empowers Medicaid recipients by imposing necessary work requirements for able-bodied, childless adults. It also eliminates benefits for 1.4 million illegal aliens who have abused the system and defrauded American taxpayers.

To secure our border, the legislation would complete President Trump’s border wall, constructing more than 2,000 miles of barriers between the United States and Mexico. It also provides the largest investment in border security in our nation’s history, providing funding to hire 10,000 ICE personnel and 3,000 Border Patrol agents. These investments will help ensure that no president in the future can follow President Joe Biden’s footsteps and surrender our border to drug dealers, human traffickers, and cartels.

To restore American energy dominance, the OBBB also opens federal lands to oil, gas, and mineral leasing, streamlines permitting so that businesses can build in America again, and refills the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that President Biden depleted.

In addition to all these measures, the legislation will help rebuild America’s military, modernize air traffic control, support farmers, create savings accounts for newborns, boost domestic shipbuilding, and accomplish much more.

In the days ahead, Senate Republicans will focus on passing this monumental legislation by July 4th and getting it to President Trump’s desk as soon as possible. That way, the American people can celebrate Independence Day as we make our country stronger and freer than ever before.