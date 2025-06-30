Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 30th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 30th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hazel is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she is ready to head to her new home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Jade is an adult female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted and spayed and will be microchipped upon adoption so she can go home the same day! PLEASE do your breed research before adopting. Come visit and take her out in the yard.

Hadley is a female Golden Retriever mix puppy. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and chipped upon her adoption. Please take into consideration that puppies are a 12 plus year commitment and will need structure, schedules and plenty of training. They are not something that can be left in a kennel hours upon hours every day. Factor in your lifestyle before making the commitment please.. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

Becka is an adult female Great Pyrenees. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. PLEASE do your research on this breed before adoption as they have certain requirements and needs to be successful, happy members of your family.

Slippers is a male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Tappy is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Garlic is a male Domestic Shorthair with gorgeous light green sea glass colored eyes. He is a gentle soul, craves all the attention and love. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He enjoys the company of others and is a very happy, chill little guy. Fine around other cats, kids and cat savvy dogs.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Khora is a sweet female adult Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a quiet, loving gal looking for her forever home. Khora does great with other cats as well.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago, Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation, which left him very traumatized. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s a cowboy, baseball, or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious.

Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.



Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

A Breath of Fresh Ayer awaits you! Ayer is a female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and kids but needs a no cat home please. She lives to please her people. She craves attention and will work hard to please you.

She is fine with other dogs, but is a bit silly in her play, so a meet and greet is absolutely required. If other dogs are in the home, please. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a 10 month old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and doing great on house training and does use a dog door. Being super smart if you don’t use a dog door he will learn your routine for letting him out. He is super friendly, curious, funny, playful and smart. He is good with other dogs and children but unsure about cats at this time.

You can find Squiggy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org, or call 931.401.6737 or Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is a male mixed breed with possibly Shepherd in the mix. He is fully vetted, very energetic, and will be a great hiking, jogging, biking, and adventure buddy. Very smart boy just looking for his forever home. Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Cookie D is a young, gorgeous female Seal Point Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Cookie will need a home where she can take her time and feel safe and decompress on her time schedule. Adopters who are willing to help give her space to become her best self will be a great fit for her. She is good with other cats and children. She is gentle, affectionate and very loyal.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gilligan is a 9 year old male mixed breed, possibly some type of terrier mix. He is fully vetted, weighs 20 pounds, neutered, house trained and is good with cats, dogs and children. Do not let his age fool you, this boy still has quite the pep to his step and is adventure ready! If you are looking for a great companion who is trained and out of the puppy stages, Gilligan is your boy!

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gilligan or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.



Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by email at adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Inky is a 2 and a half year old male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and crate and house trained. Inky is blind in one eye due to being hit by a car as a puppy. However it does not stop him from living his best life.

He is good with kids and other dogs but as per requirements a meet and greet is needed if other pets are in the home. This is done as a safety precaution for the pets as well as owners. If there are other pets, it is the Rescue’s policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required, regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Rascal is a sweet 11 year old senior male mixed breed. He is sadly looking for his new family after his momma passed, and no one could take him in, so he ended up with the wonderful folks at the rescue. He is fully vetted, neutered, has had recent dental done ( Gold Star patient), and is crate/house trained.

Rascal is good with kids and cats. It is the rescue’s policy that meet and greets are required if other pets are in the home regardless of breed or size. This is for the safety of the pets and owners as well. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!