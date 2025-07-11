City of Clarksville Employees Collect Over 22,000 Crayola Items for Teacher’s Warehouse

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville employees delivered over 22,000 packages of Crayola crayons, colored pencils, and markers to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Teacher’s Warehouse on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025.

The donation was collected as part of the City workforce’s annual supply drive to benefit the Teacher’s Warehouse, which provides Clarksville-Montgomery County School System educators with free school supplies to stock their classrooms throughout the school year.

Meeting a need

Each year, the City of Clarksville holds a supply drive in support of the Teacher’s Warehouse. All supplies are purchased and donated directly by city employees, and no City funds or resources are used for the campaign.

“When there is a need, large or small, in our community, the City of Clarksville employee family steps up. Our public educators, who do a magnificent job, should not have to reach into their own pocketbooks to buy supplies. This is our City’s way of saying thank you for the work they do everyday,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

This supply drive is held in conjunction with the Montgomery County Government, and the two hold a friendly competition to see who can gather the most supplies.

Last year, City employees donated over 18,000 Expo markers.